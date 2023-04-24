Kabombo Mutakela Automobile Accident: What Caused the Death of the Former Chingola Town Clerk? Explained

Mr. Kabombo Mutakela, the town clerk of Solwezi and the previous secretary of the Mpika District Council, was killed in a vehicle accident. Let us see how it goes. In detail, how did Kabombo Mutakela, a former Chingola Town Clerk, die?

What Happened to Kabombo Mutakela?

Mutakela Kabombo, SOLWEZI’s town clerk, was killed in a road accident at Chingola’s Enock Kavindele toll gate.

Kabombo Mutakela Automobile Mishap:

Mr. Mutakela Kabombo died after the car he was traveling in, driven by 43-year-old Jack Kabeya, lost control and crashed with two other vehicles. The crime happened on April 21, 2023, according to Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba.

Three cars were reportedly involved. The first was a highly damaged Toyota Hilux with plate number ATB 3893 belonging to the Solwezi Municipal Council.

According to him, the second vehicle was a truck with the Faw registration number BAG9301, parked by Edgar Lupale, 47, of the Twapia police camp in Ndola, and had a damaged rear right side.

Mr. Mweemba identified the third vehicle as a highly damaged Honda Fit with the license number BAG2526, driven by 44-year-old Christopher Mulenga of Lilayi, Lusaka. He claimed Sungachito Benard, 53, of Lusaka, was traveling in the third automobile with a swollen left leg and was being treated at Nchanga North Hospital.

Mr. Kabombo Mutakela was the town clerk for the Solwezi Municipal Council and a former secretary of the Mpika District Council.

Read Also:- Who is Amy Poehler husband? Does Amy Poehler have a partner?