Is Elon Musk really offering to buy and delete Facebook?

A viral image that looks like a headline Elon Musk wrote about buying Facebook and deleting it has been revealed as a joke. According to the viral image, which contains a photo of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and a meme below, Musk has offered to buy and then delete Facebook.

Although Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have been feuding over issues including artificial intelligence, it has been reported that no plans to purchase Facebook have been announced.

In spite of the fact that he deactivated his own Facebook account a long time ago, Tesla tycoon Elon Musk does not plan on purchasing and deleting the social network.

Facebook is not acquired by Twitter owner Elon Musk

Twitter was purchased by Musk in 2022. One of the reasons he chose the platform was because he loved it. Several changes have been made to it since he acquired it. Some have been criticized for being antidemocratic, while others have been hailed as democrats.

It has been suggested that he buy Facebook and make adjustments similar to those he made with Twitter. Meta is not a new social networking platform and he is not the first person to buy it. It has been rumored before that he might buy Google, among other things.

Social media users found a screenshot that appeared to depict Musk’s tweet about buying Facebook last year.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk’s relationship

There is a frosty relationship between Musk and Zuckerberg. It is not uncommon for them to call each other names. He referred to Zuckerberg as “Zuck the Fourteenth,” in reference to Louis the XIV, a French king renowned for his hubris.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are owned by Zuckerberg.

Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post

When multibillionaires control our most important communication platforms, free speech is compromised. This is a victory for oligarchy.

During 2022, Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion. In October, the two men began competing for advertisers’ dollars and users’ attention.

An article published by SpaceXmania.com claimed that Facebook CEO Elon Musk begged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to buy his company.

On his Facebook account, Zuckerberg posted a tear-filled video asking forgiveness for his company’s past mistakes. Musk was also urged to save his precious company from its impending demise in the letter.

On the website, the story was labelled as satire, with a note that indicated it was not real news. The competition between the two companies is well-known, but Musk hasn’t bought Facebook yet, and Zuckerberg isn’t willing to sell it.

