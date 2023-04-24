Dale Meeks cause of death was revealed as ‘heart failure as the actor passes away at 48

The actor Dale Meeks passed away at the age of 48, and the cause of death was identified as “heart failure.” English actor Dale Meeks worked in both theatre and television from 6 May 1974 until 22 April 2023.

Dale Meeks acting Carrer.

Dale Meeks won ITV’s Celebrity Stars in Their Eyes as the Blues Brothers with Mark Charnock and was best known for his appearances as Simon Meredith in the British television serial Emmerdale.

Meeks also played the leader of a gang from the competing youth club Denton Burn for five seasons of Byker Grove and played Hips in the BBC sitcom Breezeblock.

Meeks performed in Love Never Dies’ West End production as well as the UK tour of the musical Chicago.

Cause of Death

According to his brother Philip Meeks, who talked to PA news, he passed away suddenly from heart failure on Saturday night at South Tyneside Hospital. As he acknowledged that his brother was about to turn 49 the following month, he stated, “My heart is torn.

Dale Meeks obituary

When word of Dale’s passing reached the public, tributes to the Shields-born star began to stream in from people who had seen him perform and acted with him at home as well as from many other people in the entertainment business.

In response to the outpouring of accolades on social media for the soap star, Philip stated, “My heart is broken.” Meeks was referred to as the “loveliest of guys” by Ant and Dec, who co-starred with him in the teen BBC drama Byker Grover at the beginning of his career.

Dale Meeks, the presenting duo who played PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove, has passed away at a young age. Stephen Sullivan, a South Tyneside performer, expressed his sadness by writing on Facebook.

The final time Dale appeared on television was as Rory Sutcliffe in ITV’s The Hunt for Raoul Moat, just days before he passed away. Dale appeared on film in the first and second episodes of the three-part series, which made its premiere last weekend.

