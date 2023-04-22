Who was Trevor Moore Wife? Did Trevor Moore have children?

Trevor Moore was a popular American comedian, actor, director, producer, and writer.

Trevor Moore was well-recognized as the founding member of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U’ Know (WKUK).

In 2009, Trevor Moore made his film debut with the “Miss March” film. In this movie, Trevor worked as an actor, director, producer, and writer.

Trevor Moore also worked on Our Robocop Remake, The Civil War on Drugs and Mars (upcoming) films as an Actor, writer, director, and producer.

In 1996, Trevor Moore made his television debut as a writer, producer, and creator in “The Trevor Moore Show” series.

Trevor Moore worked on many television series such as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Just Roll With It, Walk the Prank, Uncle Morty’s Dub Shack, Breaking In, and more.

What happened with Trevor Moore?

Trevor Moore died at his home on 7 August 2021. When Trevor Moore died, he was 41 years old. Trevor Moore died after falling from an upstairs balcony in his home.

Due to falling from the balcony, he had blunt force head trauma. As TMZ reports, Trevor fell from the balcony of his home and died of a fatal head injury around 2:30 a.m. on August 7.

According to toxicology reports, there was no drug other than alcohol in Trevor’s body.

Who was Trevor Moore Wife?

Trevor Moore’s full name was Trevor Paul Moore. Trevor Moore’s date of birth was 4 April 1980. Trevor Moore was born to Rebecca Moore and Michael Moore in Montclair, New Jersey, U.S.

When Trevor Moore died, his age was 41 years. Trevor Moore’s height is 1.98 m. Trevor Moore did his studies at Covenant School, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the School of Visual Arts.

Trevor Moore was a married man. Trevor Moore wife was Aimee Carlson.

Trevor Moore and Aimee Carlson married in October 2010. When Trevor Moore and Aimee met, Trevor was 23 years old.

Trevor Moore and Aimee Carlson have a son. Aimee Carlson was with her husband, Trevor Moore, until the time of his death.

