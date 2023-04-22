Who is Rowan Atkinson in a relationship with? Is Rowan Atkinson still married?

Rowan Atkinson is a famous American actor, comedian, as well as a writer.

Rowan Atkinson is well-recognized for his role in the “Mr. Bean” (1990-1995) and “Blackadder” (1983-1989), and “Johnny English” (2003–2018) television series.

Rowan Atkinson will be seen in the “Wonka” upcoming film.

How old is Rowan Atkinson?

Rowan Atkinson’s full name is Rowan Sebastian Atkinson. Rowan Atkinson’s age is 68 years. Rowan Atkinson’s date of birth is 6 January 1955. Rowan Atkinson was born to Eric Atkinson and Ella May Bainbridge in Consett, County Durham, England.

Rowan Atkinson’s height is 1.81 m. Rowan Atkinson has three brothers. Rowan Atkinson did his studies at Durham Chorister School, St Bees School, Newcastle University, and The Queen’s College, Oxford. Rowan Atkinson’s nationality is British.

Who was Rowan Atkinson Wife?

Rowan Atkinson’s marital status is divorced. Rowan Atkinson wife was Sunetra Sastry. She is a makeup artist.

Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Shastri met in the 1980s when she worked for the BBC.

Rowan Atkinson and Sunetra Shastri got married in February 1990. Rowan and Sunetra have two children. Rowan Atkinson lived in Upthorpe with his wife and children.

Rowan Atkinson and his wife separated in 2014 and divorced in 2015.

Who is Rowan Atkinson Girlfrined/partner?

Yes, Rowan Atkinson is in a relationship. Rowan Atkinson girlfriend/partner is

In 2013, when Rowan Atkinson was 58, Rowan began an affair with 32-year-old comedian Louise Ford.

Rowan and Louise met when the two worked together. Louise Ford ended her relationship with comedian James Aster at the behest of Rowan Atkinson.

Rowan and Louise have a child together. Rowan Atkinson’s children’s names are Lily Sastry, Benjamin Atkinson, and Isla Atkinson. As of April 2023, Rowan and Louise are still together.

Rowan Atkinson Movies and TV Shows

In 1979, Rowan Atkinson made his television debut with the “Rowan Atkinson presents… Canned Laughter” series.

In 1981, Rowan Atkinson made his film debut with the “Fundamental Frolics” film.

In 2022, Rowan Atkinson appeared in the “Man vs bee” television series.

Rowan Atkinson is famous for his work and role in the Maigret, Mr. Bean: The Animated Series, The Thin Blue Line, Funny Business, and Not the Nine O’Clock News television series.

Rowan Atkinson also appeared in some music videos like “The Stonk”, “Picture of You”, “Moves”, “(I Want To Be) Elected”, and “Crash”.

Rowan Atkinson acted in many movies, including Dead on Time, The Tall Guy, Bean, Johnny English, Maybe Baby, Mr. Bean’s Holiday, Johnny English Strikes Again, and more.

Rowan Atkinson appeared in many tv shows such as The Secret Policeman’s Ball, The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball, The Grand Knockout Tournament, Bernard and the Genie, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and more.

