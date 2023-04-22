Who Is Matthew Garrett Millbrae? California Teacher Arrested for Alleged $exual Assault of Students

A middle school teacher in Millbrae, California, has been arrested on suspicion of $exually assaulting multiple students more than a decade ago. Matthew Garrett, 54, was taken into custody on Thursday, April 21, after a months-long San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Who Is Matthew Garrett Millbrae?

Garrett, who taught at Taylor Middle School in the San Bruno Park School District from 2006 to 2008, is accused of having $exual contact with at least two male students under 14 years old.

According to authorities, the alleged incidents occurred on campus and during off-campus activities.

Garrett was booked into San Mateo County Jail on multiple charges for abusing child under 14 and continuous $exual abuse of a child. His bail was set at $3 million, and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 26.

Is Matthew Garrett Millbrae arrested?

“The San Bruno Park School District is shocked and appalled by the allegations against Mr. Garrett,” the statement read. “We take all misconduct allegations seriously and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement throughout their investigation.”

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, and we will continue to work with families and staff to provide support during this difficult time.”

The district also said that it had conducted a thorough background check on Garrett before hiring him in 2006 and that he had passed all required screenings and certifications.

The San Bruno Park School District learned of the allegations in January and immediately placed Garrett on administrative leave and issued a statement in response to his arrest.

Investigation into the case of Matthew Garrett Millbrae:

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information about Garrett or other potential victims to come forward.

“We believe there may be additional victims and witnesses out there, and we encourage them to speak up and contact us,” said Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.

The arrest of Matthew Garrett, a former middle school teacher in Millbrae, California, on charges of $exually assaulting students in the early 2000s has shocked and appalled the San Bruno Park School District and the local community.

