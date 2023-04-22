Who is Lashawn Thompson? US prisoner passed away in an insect-infected cell.

According to relatives, the prisoner in the US, Georgia, who ended up dying and surrounded by insects, was kept in a chamber rather than a prison. According to Mr. Crump, Lashawn Thompson had more than 1000 stings and pests on every part of his body, including his face. The solicitors said that the case was active and demanded an official inquiry.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat joined the meeting with Thompson’s family and lawyers, stating: We acknowledge that such behavior is unacceptable.

What happened to Lashawn Thompson?

On the 13th of September 2022, he was found unconscious in the mental ward inside the Atlanta jail. According to the family, the insects allegedly ate him alive.

The reason for Lashawn Thompson’s death, who was 35 years old, was given as unknown by the doctor performing the autopsy. During an active official inquiry, three employees of the Fulton County Jail recently left.

On the 12th of June 2022, when Mr. Thompson had Schizophrenia was taken under custody and lodged in the mental ward of the Fulton County Jail on an accusation of a minor offense of violence.

Ben Crump, a human rights activist and a lawyer assisting the victim’s family, announced on Thursday at an interview outside the prison that they would request an impartial postmortem. According to Mr. Crump, ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick intends to compensate for it.

Mr. Crump displayed an expanded autopsy image of Mr. Thompson, who had both eyes open and bug-covered eyelids. Mr. Thompson’s younger brother Brad McCrae stated at a media briefing that the prison appears like a death chamber and the pictures of his corpse surrounded by bugs were horrific.

William Michael Harper, an alternate family lawyer, stated at the press conference; Lashawn Thompson passed away with both eyes wide open. His medical files reflect that they noticed him suffering but did nothing to help him.

The Office of Professional Standards and the Atlanta Police Department are looking into Mr. Thompson’s case, according to the reports. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle this case later on.

The prosecutor reported that the company invested more than $500,000 in sanitation. He continued by saying that the psychiatry section will receive urgent funding for the cleaning, frequently every month.

