What happened with Isaiah Bass? know more about Missing fashion designer Isaiah Bass

Isaish Bass, a popular fashion designer, has been missing for the last few days. Now people are talking about Isaish and want to know why he is missing. On this page, we’ll learn more about Isaish and the whole story running all over the internet; keep reading.

Isaiah Bass: Who was he

Houston-based fashion designer Isaiah Bass is a popular name in the fashion industry. He is very professional in his fashion sense and runs a Tiktok account with a huge following. He shared his work on various social media platforms.

Isaiah Bass is a Houston-based luxury womenswear designer specializing in creating unique, handcrafted pieces using high-quality fabrics and intricate details.

He draws inspiration from his diverse background and experiences, which include growing up in a military family, studying in Europe, and working in various design and retail positions.

Isaiah Bass launched his eponymous brand in 2017 and has gained recognition for his innovative designs and attention to detail. His collections often feature bold silhouettes, rich textures, and unexpected color combinations.

He has showcased his work at New York Fashion Week and other prominent fashion events and celebrities and influencers have worn his designs.

Isaiah Bass: What happened with him

A few days ago, Bass accused Balenciaga of stealing her latest fashion designs, and after that, he went missing. Allegedly, Balenciaga stole the new fashion ideas of Bass. Bass’s unique fashion sense helped him become a famous fashion designer.

According to media reports, Bass sent a mail to the brand and created a video to address the issue in front of Balenciaga. The fashion brand Balenciaga apologized for this issue and invited Bass to Paris. They also requested he visit their store. However, after this incident, there is no news about Bass, and he is still missing.

Netizen’s reaction over this issue:

Janet Martin Hunter

IS this the like the ones at some that being shown like the Bodies they said were from Prisoners in Ga. Going around in Gwinnett County a few years ago

Kimeesha Gambles

So he missing and nobody gone go see about this lifelike stature in the store . His family or nobody gone inquire .

Sharie Madden

Two different ppl the designer looks similar to Chris but not exactly the same . And if you search Marcus missing he looks like the mannequin he was also a fashion designer for them to

Read Also: Ryuji Kimura is the suspect in the attack on Japanese PM Kishida ? Know more about him