Ryuji Kimura is the suspect in the attack on Japanese PM Kishida ? Know more about him

Last Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was all set for his speech for the upcoming election campaign event at fishing in Wakayama City. A smoke bomb was dropped by someone around within a meter of him. Two people suffered from tiny wounds, but Kishida was unharmed in this event. Last July, former Japanese Prime Minister was assassinated during a campaign event.

The suspect was arrested immediately after the event on Saturday. 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura was identified as the suspect in this event, and the officials are also searching his home for more information.

Ryuji Kimura : Who was he

He was the suspect in the attack through a smoke bomb last Saturday on Prime Minster Fumio. He was taken into custody just after the incident. According to the news agency AFP, his room was searched for more than eight hours and temporarily evacuated for any upcoming threat of explosives.

During the search, police found the tools, pipe-like objects, and gunpowder at his home. Police also analyzed his phone and computer for more details and to find a new clue in the case, but still, he was refused any point or motive for this attack.

Past assassination events in Japan:

Japan has a history of political violence and assassination attempts, particularly during the tumultuous period of the 1960s and 1970s. Here are some notable examples of past assassination events in Japan:

In 1960, the socialist leader Inejirō Asanuma was assassinated by a right-wing extremist during a televised debate. In 1970, the Japanese Red Army Faction (JRA) carried out a series of hijackings and attacks, including hijacking a Japan Airlines flight to North Korea and the attack on the U.S. embassy in Tokyo.

In 1972, the JRA attacked Lod Airport (now Ben Gurion International Airport) in Tel Aviv, killing 26 people.

In 1987, the leader of the Japan Socialist Party, Takako Doi, survived an assassination attempt by a right-wing extremist.

It is important to note that political violence and assassinations are relatively rare in modern Japan, and the country has a very low crime rate compared to many other countries.

Fumio Kishida: Know about Japanese Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida is a Japanese politician who is the current Prime Minister of Japan. He assumed office on October 4, 2021, succeeding Yoshihide Suga.

Kishida was born on July 29, 1957, in Minami-ku, Hiroshima, Japan. He graduated from Waseda University in Tokyo with a law degree and joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1979.

Kishida was first elected to the Japanese Diet, the country’s national legislature, in 1993, representing the Hiroshima 1st district. He has been re-elected to the Diet eight times since then, most recently in 2017.

Kishida has held several ministerial posts in the Japanese government, including Minister of State for Okinawa and Northern Territories Affairs, Minister of State for Science and Technology Policy, Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

