Paradzai Mesi Arrested: Is He In Jail

Zimbabwean music artist Parazai Meshi has been arrested for stealing goods from a store. The musician had been drinking from the day before the incident. He is currently in police custody. Paradzai Mesi is a Zimbabwean music artist/musician. Reports say Parazai Meshi was caught stealing merchandise from a store after leaving a neighborhood tavern where he was drinking beer. But why would a famous musician steal it? Under what circumstances? Follow through to the end for all known facts about the case.

Paradzai Mesi was arrested and charged with:

Is he in jail? Famed Zimbabwean musician Parazai Meshi was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing from a grocery store in Glendale. The leader of the Njerama Boys is currently in police custody. A witness familiar with the matter said the musician drank alcohol all day Wednesday at the Henstone Farm pub. The artist went with his crew, but his team members escaped and arrested him. “Parazai Meshi, who lives with his family at Kiyaworra Farms in Glendale, left home Wednesday to spend the day drinking beer at Shebeen.

“He then went to shop to steal and was caught stealing food that he gave to an accomplice outside the shop while inside,” the same person added. Furthermore, before he was arrested. , the public reportedly beat him until they felt sorry. The parishioners took him to his Henstone Farm police base. Authorities transferred the musician to the Glendale Police Department, where Palazai Messi is currently staying. The incident received much attention from the international media and the general public.

The Story of Parazai Mesi:

Paradzai Mesi’s side story is different. He claimed he was dragged by a stranger when he came out of Cheben. The musician added that people the singer called thieves forced him into the store to hand over goods from the store.

Paradzai Mesi Arrested:

Witnesses to the incident revealed to the media that a team of musicians fled, leaving him alone at the scene when he was caught stealing. The Zimbabwean singer said he could not refuse the robbery’s order. However, the suspected thief realized he was being watched and quickly fled. Messi claims he was not a criminal and that the robbers who grabbed him took advantage of him. Chief Sergeant Samuel Chickasha, a police spokesman for Mashonaland Central, said Glendale officers had yet to be informed of the incident. “I learned about the situation through rumors,” he said. I will speak to the local police, but I have heard that Palazai Mesi was arrested,” said the sergeant major. Mesi was born Vengesai Mesi in Mazowe District. He gained notoriety through the success of his songs during the 1980s and into the 2000s. He is married to Patricia Capaza. The singer has four children from his relationships with two other women.

