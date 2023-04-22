Jimmie Allen Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen has two pieces of news to share with followers. On Friday, the 37-year-old country singer announced on Instagram that he and his wife, Alexis Gale, are divorcing, and that she is pregnant with their third child.

Will Be Stay In Touch After Divorce

“Lex and I have decided to separate after much thought and reflection in recent months,” Allen said. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

“Our number one priority is, and will always be, ensuring that our children are healthy, happy, and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another,” he added.

Co-Parenting

Gale posted a similar remark on her Instagram account. Allen, the father of Aadyn, an 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, proposed to Gale in July 2019. Naomi Bettie, their daughter, was born in March 2020. The couple is set to marry in May 2021. In October 2021, their second child, a daughter called Zara James, was born.

Allen told ET in March 2022 that he was done having children. “It’s a big step from two to three!” It’s fine, we adore ’em, and we’re grateful for our children. We definitely feel outnumbered. “And] we are,” he remarked, before adding that he’s “done” having children.

“We tossed around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea,” he stated. “And then we put an end to the idea.”

Read Also: A 20-Year-Old Woman Alexa Bartell From Colorado Was Killed When A Rock Was Hurled Into Her Driving Automobile