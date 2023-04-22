Kathleen Hermosa is a popular Filipino actress. Kathleen Hermosa is well-recognized as the sister of actress Kristine Hermosa and sister-in-la Oyo Boy Sotto.

In 1996, Kathleen Hermosa made her television debut as Melanie’s younger sister in the “Gimik” series.

Kathleen Hermosa is famous for her role and work in the “Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka”, “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay”, and “Dahil May Isang Ikaw” series.

In 2019, Kathleen Hermosa last appeared as Frida in the “Starla” series.

Kathleen Hermosa also appeared in many series such as Ipaglaban Mo: Bangaan, Wansapanataym: Tres Marias, Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin, Precious Hearts Romances: Lumayo Ka Man sa Akin, Cielo de Angelina, Valiente, Anna Karenina, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Precious Hearts Romances: Paraiso, The Good Son, Ipaglaban Mo: Bumalik sa Kanyang Kabit, Honesto, and more.

How old is Kathleen Hermosa?

Kathleen Hermosa’s full name is Michelle Kathleen Hermosa Orille. Kathleen Hermosa’s age is 41 years. Kathleen Hermosa’s date of birth is 21 April 1981. Kathleen Hermosa’s nationality is Manila and Philippines.

Kathleen Hermosa was born to Maximillian Orille and Maria Alma Hermosa Orille in Philippines. Kathleen Hermosa did her studies at Thames International Business School.

Kathleen Hermosa’s height is 1.55 m. Kathleen Hermosa has a sister Kristine Hermosa, is a famous actress. Kathleen Hermosa also has two sinlings- Maxine Hermosa and Joshua Miguel Orille.

Who is Kathleen Hermosa husband?

Kathleen Hermosa’s fans want to know things related to her married life and ask many questions- Is Kathleen Hermosa married? Who is Kathleen Hermosa husband?

Kathleen Hermosa’s marital status is widow. Kathleen Hermosa husband was Martin Imperial. He was diagnosed with Brain Cancer . Martin died in 2015.

Who is Kathleen Hermosa Boyfriend?

Kathleen Hermosa is in a relationship. Kathleen Hermosa begins a new relationship with the death of husband Martin Imperial.

The name of Kathleen Hermosa’s boyfriend is Carl Miko Santos. Kathleen Hermosa announced her engagement on 18 December 2022 via her Instagram.

Kathleen Hermosa got engaged to her boyfriend and is enjoying their relationship very well.

Carl Miko Santos is a Fitness Enthusiast and Cebu Based Bike-Businessman.

