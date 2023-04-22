Is Jaden Smith in a Relationship? See Jaden Smith dating History

Jaden Smith is a famous American rapper, singer, as well as an actor.

Jaden Smith won many awards for his singing and work such as an MTV Movie Award, a Teen Choice Award, a BET Award, and a Young Artist Award.

Jaden Smith began his music career with Canadian singer Justin Bieber. In 2010, Jaden appeared in the single “Never Say Never” from The Karate Kid.

In 2014, Jaden Smith released multiple mixtapes “CTV2”. In 2017, Jaden Smith released his debut studio album “Syre”. After that, Jaden released Erys (2019) and CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3 (2020) studio albums.

As an actor, Jaden Smith appeared in many movies and tv shows. In 2003, Jaden made his television debut with the “All of Us” series.

In 2006, Jaden Smith made his film debut with “The Pursuit of Happyness” film. Jaden Smith also acted in many movies such as The Karate Kid, The Day the Earth Stood Still, After Earth, Life in a Year, Skate Kitchen, and more.

Jaden Smith also appeared in some television shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Nashville, Entergalactic, The Get Down, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

How old is Jaden Smith?

Jaden Smith’s age is 24 years. Jaden Smith’s full name is Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. Jaden Smith’s birth date is 8 July and his birth year is 1998.

Jaden Smith was born to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in Malibu, California, United States.

Jaden Smith has two siblings- Willow Smith and Trey Smith. Jaden Smith did his studies at New Village Leadership Academy. Jaden Smith’s nationality is American.

Who is Jaden Smith Girlfriend?

Jaden Smith’s marital status is unmarried.

Jaden Smith is not married yet, so he does not have a wife. Jaden Smith is in a relationship.

Jaden Smith girlfriend Princess Sab Zada. Jaden Smith and Sab Jada have been in a relationship for over two years.

Jaden Smith and Princess Sab Jada started dating each other in September 2020 and the couple is still together in the present time.

Jaden Smith Dating History

Jaden Smith has dated and had relationships with more celebrities and girls.

Jaden Smith is currently in a relationship with Princess Sab Zada.

Jaden Smith dated Madison Pettis from 2010 to 2011, Stella Hudgens from 2011 to 2012, and Sofia Richie from 2012-2013.

After this, Jaden Smith dated Kylie Jenner from 2013 to 2014, Amandla Stenberg from 2014 to 2015, and Sarah Snyder from 2015 to 2016.

Jaden Smith dated Tyler the Creator, Odessa Ezio from 2017 to 2018, and Cara Delevingne in 2021.

