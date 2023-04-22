Is Damon Albarn in a relationship? How did Damon Albarn meet Suzi Winstanley?

Damon Albarn is a popular English-Icelandic musician, composer, and singer-songwriter.

Damon Albarn is well-known as a member of Blur and the virtual band Gorillaz.

Damon Albarn played with Blur on the albums Parklife (1994), Modern Life is Rubbish (1993), and The Great Escape (1995).

In 2014, Damon Albarn released his debut album “Everyday Robots”. In 2021, Damon Albarn released his second album “The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows”.

Damon Albarn released his three EPs Democrazy (2003), Leave-Taking EP (2012), and Live from SoHo (iTunes Exclusive EP) (2007).

In 2002, Damon Albarn released his debut single “Sunset Coming On”. In 2022, Damon Albarn released the “Palaces” song with Flume.

Damon Albarn released many songs such as “Herculean”, “Green Fields”, “Everyday Robots”, “Kingdom of Doom”, “Hollow Ponds”, “Mr. Tembo”, “The Tower of Montevideo”, “Polaris”, “Hollow Ponds”, “Everyday Robots”, and more.

Is Damon Albarn Married?

Many fans of Damon Albarn are confused about whether Is Damon Albarn in a relationship? or Is Damon Albarn married? Who is Damon Albarn Wife or Girlfriend?

Yes, Damon Albarn is in a relationship. Damon Albarn is not married yet. Damon Albarn is living his love life happily with his long-time girlfriend.

Where is Damon Albarn Born?

Damon Albarn was born to Keith Albarn and Hazel Albarn in Whitechapel, London, United Kingdom. Damon Albarn’s age is 55 years. Damon Albarn’s birth date is 23 March and his birth year is 1968.

Damon Albarn’s height is 1.80 m. Damon Albarn has a sister whose name is Jessica Albarn. Damon Albarn did his studies at Stanway Comprehensive School and East 15 Acting School. Damon Albarn’s nationality is British.

Who is Damon Albarn Wife?

Damon Albarn lives with his girlfriend as his wife. That is to say, Damon Albarn has considered his wife as his wife without marriage, due to which the couple is maintaining their faithful relationship without marriage.

Damon Albarn wife/girlfriend is Suzi Winstanley. Damon and Suzi have been in a relationship since 1998. Daman and Suzi are together in 2023 after 24 years.

Suzi Winstanley gave birth to Damon’s first child (daughter), named Missy Albarn or Missy Elliott, on October 2, 1999. She is a hip-hop artist.

