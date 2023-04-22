Drake Bell and His Wife File For Divorce, This Is All We Know

Actor and musician Drake Bell, known for his role in the Nickelodeon series “Drake & Josh,” is reportedly getting a divorce from his wife, Janet Von Schmeling. However, the fact that Janet has been missing since she filed for divorce complicates the situation.

Drake Bell and His Wife Go For a Divorce

According to court documents obtained by People, Janet filed for divorce with Drake Bell in Los Angeles on February 25. Since that time, no one has seen or heard from her. Drake Bell, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, reportedly has no idea about her whereabouts. People were told by a source close to the couple that Janet’s disappearance is “mysterious and baffling.” The source added that Drake is “just devastated” and is “trying to get to the bottom of it.”

How was the Relationship Between Drake Bell and his Wife?

Janet and Drake Bell tied the knot in June 2021. But, it is unclear what may have led to the breakdown of their relationship. However, the couple’s social media accounts suggest that they had been in a happy and loving relationship. On April 22, Drake’s representative issued a statement saying that Drake Bell is saddened by his wife Janet Von Schmeling’s recent filing for divorce. Despite his disappointment, he hopes to resolve the matter quickly and amicably.” The statement also addressed Janet’s disappearance, saying, “Drake is concerned for Janet’s wellbeing and has been cooperating with authorities as they search for her. He asks that the media and public respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

How Are People Reacting?

It seems fans are experiencing shock and are all over social media; to express their concern for Janet and their support for Drake. Many are hoping for a resolution to the situation soon so that both Drake and Janet can move on with their lives. The situation is a reminder that divorce is not always a straightforward process; one has to face complications. It is also a reminder that celebrities, like everyone else, can face difficult and painful situations in their personal lives.

As the search for Janet continues, it is important to respect the privacy of both her and Bell; and to allow the authorities to conduct their investigation without interference. Hopefully, they will soon find a solution; and both Drake and Janet can find peace and happiness in their futures.

