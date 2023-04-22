David Irwin Cause of Death? This a very critical situation for Sabrina Nichole and her family

Sabrina took a post on social media by saying, “My heart is beyond shattered. I lost my son Julian on Saturday and then my husband David Irwin on Tuesday, 3 days apart. My heart is forever broken; I will never be the same again, Dave Irwin.

How did David Irwin die?

David Robert Irwin, Sabrina Nichole’s spouse, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. This tragic news was shared on Lance’s YouTube channel by her brother.

Lance announced David “Dave” Robert Irwin’s passing. The fitness model, Sabrina Nicole, was wed to Dave, a Body Machine fitness trainer.

What happened to the husband of Sabrina Nichole?

Sabrina Nichole’s husband, David Robert Irwin, died three days after the couple lost their beloved son Julian Robert.

The cause of baby Julian’s death was not immediately clear in a YouTube video Lance posted on his channel. Sabrina Nicole is the older sister of the YouTuber.

David Irwin’s cause of death:

If we discuss his cause of death in this manner, David Irwin passes away from a heart attack. According to the sources, Lance revealed the circumstances of David Irwin’s death.

Lance stated in his video about his family’s loss that Baby Julian, the child of his sister Sabrina, went away on Saturday, April 15. Then, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, his sister’s husband, Dave, suffered a heart attack and died a short time later.

Bruce and Nina’s offspring include Sabrina Nicole, Lance’s older sister, and Lance Stewart. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where they were born, was their home for upbringing.

In Franklinville, a New Jersey neighborhood, Lance Stewart grew up. Lance Stewart currently resides in the New Jersey town of Woodbury. He created many amusing six-second videos.

As of March 2022, his estimated net worth is significantly more than $5 million, according to online sources. He has profited from the advertising generated by his jokes and prank comedy acts.

Dave, the spouse of Sabrina Nicole, was born and raised in New Jersey. The family issues a statement regarding funeral arrangements and obituaries for David Irwin.

Read More: Who Is Matthew Garrett Millbrae? California Teacher Arrested for Alleged $exual Assault of Students