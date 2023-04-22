Actress Shannen Doherty initiates divorce proceedings with husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11-year marriage

Shannen Doherty is a popular American actress.

Shannen Doherty will be seen in “How to Make a Deal with the Devil” and “Bukowski” upcoming films.

Shannen Doherty is well-recognized for Our House, Beverly Hills, 90210, The Secret of Lost Creek, and Little House on the Prairie television series.

In 1981, Shannen Doherty made her television debut with the “Father Murphy” series.

In 1982, Shannen Doherty made her film debut with “The Secret of NIMH” film.

In 2022, Shannen Doherty appeared in the “Hot Seat” film.

Shannen Doherty also appeared in some web series like Suite 7, “Pure”, Mari-Kari, “Naked in Venice”, and Borgore & Sikdope: Unicorn Zombie Apocalypse.

Shannen Doherty acted in many movies such as Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Back in the Day, Fortress, Heathers, Striking Poses, Bethany, and more.

Who is Shannen Doherty Husband Now?

Shannen Doherty is a married woman. Shannon Doherty still lives with her third husband. Currently, Shannen Doherty’s husband is Kurt Eswarienko. He is a photographer.

Shannon Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko married on October 15, 2011, in Malibu, California. Shannen Doherty was together with her husband for 11 years. But as of April 2023, Shannon Doherty has filed for divorce from her third husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko.

Where was Shannen Doherty born?

Shannen Doherty’s age is 52 years. Shannen Doherty’s birth date is 12 April and her birth year is 1971. Shannen Doherty was born to Rosa Elizabeth Doherty and John Thomas Doherty Jr in Memphis, Tennessee, United States.

Shannen Doherty’s height is 5 feet 2 inches. Shannen Doherty has a sibling whose name is Sean Doherty. Shannen Doherty did her studies in her hometown. Shannen Doherty’s nationality is American.

Who are Shannen Doherty ex-husbands?

Shannon Doherty married three times. Shannen Doherty’s first two marriages only lasted a year.

Shannen Doherty first married Ashley Hamilton on 11 October 1993. He is well-known as the son of actor George Hamilton.

Shannon Doherty filed for divorce in April 1994 after a year of marriage.

Shannon Doherty married Rick Salomon in 2002. Divorced in 2003 after nine months of marriage.

Shannon Doherty was briefly engaged to Max Factor’s successor, Dean Jay Factor, in early 1993.

