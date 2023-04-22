A 20-Year-Old Woman Alexa Bartell From Colorado Was Killed When A Rock Was Hurled Into Her Driving Automobile

There have been no arrests in the unusual death of a 20-year-old Arvada woman Alexa Bartell who was killed by a rock hurled into her driving vehicle on Wednesday night.

Cause Of Death

However, Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigators have located a truck and its owner, as well as a rock that they suspect was used as a murder weapon. Sheriff’s officials say Alexa Bartell was on the phone with a buddy in her yellow Chevy Spark when she went silent.

How Did She Passed Away?

Bartell’s companion recovered her phone and drove to the spot on Indiana Street, where she discovered Bartell dead inside her car, which was parked off the road in a field. As of Thursday evening, Jefferson County investigators had not interviewed the truck’s owner, according to The Denver Gazette. According to Jeffco spokesperson Karlyn Tilley, once a suspect is identified, they will recommend murder charges.

Tilley believes Bartell’s death was part of a bigger midnight criminal spree involving rock hurling. She stated that the rocks were of the landscaping variety. The rock hurling began at 10 p.m. Wednesday night and finished shortly after midnight Thursday morning, with five automobiles involved. Other drivers whose cars were hit suffered minor injuries.

The Fourth Of The Five Documented Incidents Was Bartell’s

Bartell was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street near Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when she was hit by the rock. According to JCSO, the rock was possibly thrown from a car or from the side of the road. Bartell, 20, went to Arvada West High School, according to Facebook posts. Her friends are thought to be heartbroken by her untimely passing.

The sheriff’s office was looking for a light-colored four-door Dodge Ram from 2003 to 2005. Deputies stated the car has a “after-market cowl hood, tonneau truck bed cover and a six-inch lift,” and they shared multiple images of it at a petrol station.

The sheriff’s office stated that they are gathering information in collaboration with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police, and Westminster Police. They suspect there could be more victims. Investigators are requesting that any other potential victims contact the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. They’re also asking for anyone with home security or dash cameras who could have seen the vehicle going by.

Read Also: Ted DiBiase Jr., A Former WWE Superstar, Has Been Charged In A Mississippi Welfare Scandal