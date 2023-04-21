Who is Lauren Manzo married to? Are Vito and Lauren still together?

Lauren Manzo is a television personality. Lauren Manzo is well-recognized as the daughter of Caroline Manzo.

She is a popular American television personality and entrepreneur. Caroline Manzo is well-recognized for her work in “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality television series.

Lauren Manzo is famous for her work on the “Manzo’d with Children” (2014) and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (2012-2013) reality television series.

Lauren Manzo is also known for her work in the “Today” (2016) and “Access Daily” (2016) television series as her self.

How ols is Lauren Manzo?

Lauren Manzo’s age is 35 years. Lauren Manzo’s date of birth is 12 April 1988. Lauren Manzo was born to her parents, Caroline Manzo and Albert Manzo III, in New Jersey, United States.

Lauren Manzo has two siblings, Albie Manzo and Christopher Thomas Manzo. Lauren Manzo’s nationality is American. Lauren Manzo is also known as Albie.

Who is Lauren Manzo Husband?

Lauren Manzo is a married woman. Lauren Manzo husband is Vito Scalia.

Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia married on 15 July 2015. Lauren and Vito have been married for seven years.

Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia are happy with their married life and are managing their relationship very well.

Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia are still married and enjoying their married life.

Did Lauren Manzo have a baby?

Yes, Lauren Manzo has a child.

Lauren Manzo has a daughter with her husband, Vito Scalia.

Lauren Manjo has a daughter and has pampered her very much.

Lauren Manzo’s daughter’s name is Marchesa Anna Scalia. Lauren keeps sharing cute pictures of her daughter on her Instagram.

