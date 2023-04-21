Who Is Fr Angelo Artemas? Know Everything About Illness Before His Demise 

People are worried about Fr. Angelo Artemas’ sickness because he recently passed away. His demise is covered in detail here. Proestamenos Fr. Angelo Artemas was connected to the Chicago Metropolis. Since the recent announcement of Artemas’ death, everyone has had questions concerning him.

Who Is Fr Angelo Artemas?

Artemas was well-liked by many people and close to everyone. Social media has been flooded with condolences to him, and his family is also in mourning at this tragic time. We have covered every detail of his untimely death in the story we just published. Let’s learn more about his illness first.

Fr Angelo Artemas Illness Before Death And Cause Of Demise

Prior to his terrible passing, Fr. Angelo Artemas suffered from a disease. It’s thought that Artemas died after a protracted sickness battle.

How Did He Pass Away?

Facebook posts claim that Artemas died after a valiant fight against brain cancer. It appears that the fundraiser was also begun because of his illness while he was fighting for his life in the hospital.

Fr Angelo Artemas Obituary

After his tragic passing on April 20, 2023, Fr. Angelo Artemas receives accolades on social media. Another prayed that the Risen Lord would provide him eternal rest and would give Presvytera Patricia and their family comfort during these trying times.

Likewise, information on his funeral has already been released. According to rumours, Artemas’ Trisagion Service and visitation will take place on April 26, 2023. His funeral will be place on April 27, 2023, in the interim. The Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church will host the services.

Fr Angelo Artemas Kids And His Family Life

Fr. Angelo Artemas was married and enjoyed a wonderful marriage to Patricia Artemas. Although the date of their nuptials is unknown, their social media posts indicate that they have been dating for a considerable amount of time.They had been wed for a long time and had their own family already. Their three daughters, Katie, Maria, and Eleni, make them proud parents.

