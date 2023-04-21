Who has Travis Barker married to? Are Travis and Kourtney still married?

Travis Barker is a popular American musician. Travis Barker is well-recognized as the drummer for the rock band Blink-182.

In 2011, Travis Barker released his debut solo album, Give the Drummer Some.

In addition to drumming, Travis Barker founded the “Famous Stars and Straps” clothing company, “DTA Records” in 1999 and 2019, and the record labels “LaSalle Records” in 2004.

Where is Travis Barker from?

Travis Barker’s full name is Travis Landon Barker. Travis Barker’s age is 47 years. Travis Barker’s birth date is 14 November and his birth year is 1975.

Travis Barker was born to Gloria Barker and Randy Barker Fontana, California, United States. Travis Barker’s height is 1.75 m.

Travis Barker did his studies at Fontana High School. Travis Barker’s nationality American.

Who is Travis Barker Wife Now?

Travis Barker is a married man. Currently, Travis Barker wife is Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were rumored to be dating in late 2020. The couple officially confirmed their relationship in January 2021.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian wed in October 2021. The couple married unofficially on 3 April 2022 in Las Vegas. A month later, on 15 May 2022, the couple officially married in Santa Barbara, California.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are still married. couple enjoying their married life.

Who is Travis Barker ex-wife?

Travis Barker married three times. Travis Barker’s first and second marriages did not last long and ended in divorce. Travis Barker currently lives with his third wife.

Travis Barker first married Melissa Kennedy in 2001. Travis Barker and Melissa were married for nine months and divorced in August 2002.

Travis Barker married Shanna Moakler on October 30, 2004. Shanna Moakler is a famous actress and the title holder of Miss USA 1995.

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler have two children – a son born in 2003 and a daughter born in 2005. The children’s names are Landon Barker and Alabama Barker.

After two years of marriage, on August 8, 2006, Travis filed for divorce from Shanna. On February 11, 2008, Travis and Shanna’s divorce became final.

Travis Barker Dating History

Travis Barker dated many celebrities apart from three marriages.

Travis Barker dated Paris Hilton in 2006. After this, Travis Barker also dated Rihanna, Lindsay Lohan, and Arianny Celeste.

Travis Barker briefly dated singer and actress Rita Ora in 2015. Many of Travis Barker’s relationship rumors also surfaced.

