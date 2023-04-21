Was Maurice Jamal Married? Who was Maurice Jamal Wife?

Maurice Jamal was an actor, writer, and director. Maurice Jamal was award-winning filmmaker.

Maurice Jamal was well-recognized for his work in the films “Dirty Laundry” and “Ski Trip”.

Maurice Jamal also famous for television shows “The Castaways” and “Friends & Lovers” for the Logo Network.

In 2003, Maurice Jamal made his acting debut as a reporter and WacArnold’s Announced in the “Chappelle’s show” tv series.

In 2010, Maurice Jamal appeared in 8 episodes in the “Friends & Lvers” tv series.

Maurice Jamal acted in some movies such as Friends & Lovers: The Ski Trip 2 (2008), Troy: Naked Boys Behind Bars, Sing! (2011), Dirty Laundary (2006), and more.

As a producer, Maurice Jamal first produced “The Ski Trip” tv series.

Maurice Jamal also produced and directed Dirty Laundary, Friends & Lovers: The Ski Trip 2, and Friends & Lvers tv series.

Maurice Jamal Cause of Death

Maurice Jamal died suddenly on April 18, 2023. When Maurice Jamal died, he was 52 years old. The cause of the death of Maurice Jamal is not yet known.

After the death of Maurice Jamal, a wave of sadness started running in the entertainment industry. After hearing the news of Maurice Jamal’s death, his fans, colleagues, and relatives are grieving for Jamal and paying tribute through social media.

Maurice Jamal was a trailblazing visionary of the modern-day Black gay film and webseries. His successes in indie films “Ski Trip” and “Dirty Laundry” influenced dozens of movies and webseries telling stories of Black gay men that came after. Rest In Peace, Maurice Jamal. #legend pic.twitter.com/eyK3m60tTX — The G-Listed (@theglisted) April 20, 2023

Who was Maurice Jamal Wife?

Maurice Jamal was 52 years old man, who was born to his parents in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Maurice Jamal’s Marital Status is Unavailable because Maurice Jamal never shared his personal life with anyone and never gave any information on any platform.

The information about whether Maurice Jamal is married or not is also not available. There is no information on whether Maurice Jamal has a wife, what is the name of Maurice Jamal’s wife, whether Maurice Jamal has children, or how many children he has. Maurice Jamal kept his married life private.

