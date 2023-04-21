The Mandalorian: Does Bo-Katan Die? Moff Gideon’s Clone Conspiracy

We saw Bo-Katan and the Mandalorians successfully defeat Moff Gideon and retake control of Mandalore at the end of season 3 of The Mandalorian. Nevertheless, the story of Star Wars is far from over with the events of The Mandalorian and the sequel trilogy movies, which take place more than 20 years later.

What happens to Bo-Katan, and does she die?

There is no mention of Bo-Katan or the Mandalorians in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, so she will probably die between The Mandalorian and The Force Awakens. Since she has been alive since before the Clone Wars, she might still be alive but far too old.

A few Star Wars characters survived the events that happened after the fall of the Empire, including Bo-Katan Kryze. Due to her experience, she has witnessed almost everything that has happened in the galaxy. To that end, let’s find out what happens to Bo-Katan, and whether she survives the sequels.

Bo-Katan’s Fate Explained

Bo-Katan is a character that we met during Star Wars: Clone Wars when she worked for Pre Vizsla’s Death Watch in an attempt to bring back the old days of Mandalore.

Bo-Katan Kryze became the regent of Mandalore after ousting Maul and Death Watch from power. Also, she rebelled against the Empire during Star Wars: Rebels when the Empire occupied Mandalore. Then she fought back by blowing up the planet and forcing the Imperials to abandon it.

Countless deaths of Moff Gideon

There are many more deaths in the finale than just one for Moff Gideon. He dies while fighting Din and Bo-Katan. Moff Gideon died in the fire that consumed his base after the two Mandalorians fought him ferociously. It was far safer and better for the galaxy after he was killed in his mechanized Beskar suit, even if the Shadow Council still exists. Despite this, he also died in several other episodes.

Moff Gideon’s Clone Conspiracy on the Mandalorians

One theory surrounding Moff Gideon’s death turns on a small detail: his moustache. Fans believe Moff Gideon died in the fire because he had no moustache, so he was a Clone. Throughout Seasons 1 and 2, Gideon wore his iconic moustache, but in Season 3, he was without it. A clean-shaven Gideon that died at Bo-Katan and Din Djarin’s hands might have been just a Clone, while the real Moff may still exist.