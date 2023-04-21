Students At Harvard-Westlake Grieve The Tragic Passing Of A 16-Year-Old Swimmer

The 16-year-old junior swimmer who passed away last week after falling in the school pool at Harvard-Westlake will be remembered by classmates at an assembly on Monday.

Justin Carr’s Cause Of Death

According to a statement from the school, preliminary postmortem findings showed that Justin Carr had cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle condition that can cause sudden cardiac arrest. Fri he passed away. Carr passed out, and paramedics were dispatched to the school pool. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Head of Harvard-Westlake Jeanne M. Huybrechts informed parents through email.

How Did Justin Carr Passed Away?

I’m writing to let you know that Justin Carr, a student of ours and a member of HW’s 11th grade, passed away tragically. Justin passed away suddenly this afternoon. I am unable to adequately capture everything that Justin was in a few short paragraphs. He was an amazing young guy by any standard: scholar, athlete, singer, actor, and effervescent kid.

Huybrechts stated, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Justin’s family, especially his parents, Darrell and Susan.” Carr joined the swim team and was chosen as one of 42 students for the 2012–13 Harvard–Westlake Chamber Singers.

‘Grease’ and other plays at the school featured him as a lead actor and a student leader, according to KTLA News. He served as the club’s leader and was instrumental in getting Samuel L. Jackson, an accomplished actor, to speak on campus during Black History Month.

Read Also: Who is Janet Von Schmeling? What happened between Drake Bell and Janet Von?