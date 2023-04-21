Is Shanna Moakler in a relationship? How long was Travis married to Shanna Moakler?

Shanna Moakler is a popular Amerian model, actress, as well as a reality television star.

Shanna Moakler is well-recognized as the the Miss New York USA pageant in 1995.

Shanna Moakler is also famous for the first runner-up at Miss USA 1995.

As an actress, in 1996, Shanna Moakler made her television debut with the “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superma”n and “Due South” series.

In 1998, Shanna Moakler appeared in the “Pacific Blue” television series.

In 1997, Shanna Moakler made her film debut as Jaime in the “Poison Ivy: The New Seduction” film.

Is Shanna Moakler in a relationship?

Yes, Shanna Moakler is in a relationship. Shanna Moakler has had relationships with many celebrities.

But Shanna Moakler is currently in a relationship with Matthew Rondo. Shanna and Matthew are dating each other since 2020 and are together till the present time.

Where was Shanna Moakler Born?

Shanna Moakler was born to Gail Moakler and John W. Moakler III in Providence, Rhode Island, United States. Shanna Moakler’s age is 48 years. Shanna Moakler’s birth date is 28 march and her birth year is 1975.

Shanna Moakler’s height is approx 5 feet 8 inches. Shanna Moakler has three siblings- Michelle Tucker, Kirk Moakler, and John W. Moakler IV. Shanna Moakler did her studies at Barrington High School.

Who is Shanna Moakler Husband?

Shanna Moakler’s marital status is divorced. Shanna Moakler husband was Travis Barker.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker married on October 30, 2004. He is a noted drummer and member of the bands Box Car Racer, Blink-182, +44, and The Transplants and formerly The Aquabats.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker have two children, a son and a daughter. The names of their children are Landon Barker and Alabama Barker.

After being together for 2 years, on August 8, 2006, Travis Barker filed for divorce from Shanna Moakler. The couple got divorced in 2008.

Shanna Moakler Dating History

Shanna Moakler had a relationship with rock star Billy Idol in 1997.

Shanna Moakler started dating boxer Oscar De La Hoya in October 1997. The couple got engaged in October 1998. Shanna Moakler gave birth to Oscar De La Hoya’s first child (daughter) Atiana De La Hoya. The couple called off their relationship in September 2000 after a three-year relationship.

Shanna Moakler dated actor Dennis Quaid from February 2001 to October 2001.

Shanna Moakler was in a relationship with Hells Angels Biker, Brian Sollima from February 2014 to July 2019.

