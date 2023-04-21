Is Miley Cyrus in a relationship? See Miley Cyrus Dating History

Miley Cyrus is a popular American singer-songwriter and actress.

Miley Cyrus is well-recognized as the third daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus’s famous song is “He Could Be the One”.

As an actress, Miley Cyrus is well-recognized for her roles in the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Montana, and Saturday Night Live(‘s weekly promotions) shows.

How old is Miley Cyrus?

Miley Cyrus’s real name is Destiny Hope Cyrus. Miley Cyrus’s age is 30 years. Miley Cyrus’s date of birth is 23 November 1992.

Miley Cyrus was born to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus in Franklin, Tennessee, United States.

Miley Cyrus’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. Miley Cyrus has five sibling- Noah Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Christopher Cody, and Braison Cyrus. Miley Cyrus’s nationality is American.

How rich is Miley Cyrus net worth?

Miley Cyrus’s net worth is around $160 million. Miley Cyrus has earned her income from her singing and acting career. Miley has won many awards and released songs for her singing and voice.

Miley Cyrus has played different types of roles in many movies. Miley Cyrus has received many awards for her acting and roles. Miley Cyrus is living her life in luxury.

Who was Miley Cyrus Husband?

Miley Cyrus’s marital status is divorced. Miley Cyrus husband was Liam Hemsworth. He is a famous actor.

Miley Cyrus began an on-again, off-again relationship with Liam Hemsworth in 2009.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first dated from May 2012 to September 2013. After this the couple separated.

In March 2016, the couple again entered into a relationship. Miley and Liam got engaged again in October 2016.

Miley and Liam married on December 23, 2018, in a private wedding ceremony at their home in Nashville.

On 10 August 2019, Miley announced her separation from Liam. 11 days later, Liam filed for divorce from Miley. The couple’s divorce became final on 29 January 2020.

Who is Miley Cyrus Boyfriend?

Yes, Miley Cyrus is in a relationship. Miley Cyrus has a new boyfriend. Miley Cyrus boyfriend is musician Maxx Morando.

Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando are dating each other since 2021. The couple is still together and enjoying their love life.

Miley Cyrus Dating History

Miley Cyrus has dated many celebrities and has been in relationships with many celebrities.

Miley Cyrus dated singer-actor Nick Jonas from June 2006 to December 2007.

Miley Cyrus dated model Justin Gaston for nine months, from 2008 to 2009.

Miley Cyrus dated actors Lucas Till in 2009 and Josh Bowman in 2011.

Miley Cyrus dated actor Patrick Schwarzenegger from 2014 to 2015 and model Stella Maxwell in 2015.

Miley Cyrus dated Caitlin Carter from August to September 2019.

Miley Cyrus dated Australian singer Cody Simpson from October 2019 to August 2020.

