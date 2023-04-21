Is Hugh Sheridan Married? Who is Hugh Sheridan partner?

Hugh Sheridan is a famous Australian actor, television personality, and singer.

Hugh Sheridan is well-recognized for his role as Ben Rafter in the “Packed to the Rafters” television series.

Hugh Sheridan won the Logie Award four times in the “Logie Award for Most Popular Actor category”y.

In 2009, Hugh Sheridan released his first album ‘Speak Love’. Hugh Sheridan also released his three singles- “All About Me”, “Just Can’t Throw Us Away”, and “Speak Love”.

Hugh Sheridan acted in three movies like Boar, Dark Place, and Christmas on the Farm.

From 2019 to the present, Hugh Sheridan appears in the “Five Bedrooms” television series as Main Cast Lachlan Best.

Hugh Sheridan also appears as main cast in the House Husbands and Back to the Rafters television series.

From 2009 to 2013, Hugh Sheridan appeared as presenter in the “Play School” television show.

Hugh Sheridan also appeared in the I Will Survive, The Divorce, and INXS: Never Tear Us Apart television series.

Where was Hugh Sheridan Born?

Hugh Sheridan was born to Denis Sheridan in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. Hugh Sheridan’s age is 37 years. Hugh Sheridan’s date of birth is 30 June 1985.

Hugh Sheridan has six sibling, in which two Zoe Sheridan and Zachary Sheridan. Hugh Sheridan did his studies at Loreto College Marryatville, Saint Ignatius’ College, and University Senior College.

Hugh Sheridan did his music studies at the Victorian College of the Arts and the Australian Ballet School. Hugh Sheridan’s nationality is Australian.

Did Hugh Sheridan get married?

According to some sources, Hugh Sheridan was secretly married a few years ago to actor Rafael de la Fuente for nine years.

Hugh Sheridan did not share the information of his marriage on any platform. When the rumor of Hugh Sheridan’s marriage surfaced, his fans started searching the internet for things related to his married life and are asking many questions- Did Hugh Sheridan get married? Is Hugh Sheridan Married? Who is Hugh Sheridan partner?

Who is Hugh Sheridan partner?

According to the Wikipedia page, Hugh Sheridan proposed to her boyfriend Kurt Roberts on March 5, 2021, during the opening night of the Hughman stage show.

Hugh Sheridan and Kurt Roberts announce their separation in November 2021 after being together for a few months and end their relationship.

Read Also:- Moff Gideon: Does He Possess The Force? How About His Clone Army?