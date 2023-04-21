How many SpaceX rockets have exploded? Viral video explores reasons for failure

The Elon Musk-led SpaceX rocket launched on Thursday, April 20, 2023, exploded minutes after liftoff from a launchpad in South Texas.

Elon Musk’s company maintains that the rocket was not a complete failure, despite it not reaching orbit. The rocket has achieved a number of important milestones according to multiple reports, including being the most powerful spacecraft ever launched.

Despite the rocket’s success in flying for four minutes, it began to gravitate toward the ground as soon as it got a distance from the launchpad. The result was a high-altitude blast. Engineers were able to gain a great deal of insight into the vehicle’s performance by studying the short flight duration.

A fire broke out at 9:33 a.m. ET on the 33 engines of the Super Heavy booster. Within one minute, the rocket reached its most critical aerodynamic pressure point.

‘Failure’ video explores reasons for failure

Starship’s early failures are shown in the video. It is the world’s tallest rocket at 395 feet (120 meters) and the Starship is designed to do complex flips and maneuvers after landing.

There are a lot of failures in Starship simply because it is a new system trying to do unusual things. The video is nonetheless a clear demonstration of some of the challenges involved in the development of a spacecraft.

The SpaceX Starship was one of seven rocket launches that failed due to explosions

The SpaceX company has a history of learning from its mistakes. In the past six attempts, the company’s mantra has been, “Fail fast, but learn faster.” The company has failed six times and partially failed once. However, it learns from its mistakes and has recorded them.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk, the CEO of the private spaceship company, ended many expectations.

Several tries might be required before Starship succeeds on its test flight, he said. To achieve orbit before splashing down in Hawaii’s Pacific Ocean, the speed had to be fast enough to enter orbit.

Traditional aerospace companies have spent years anticipating and preventing failures. The downside of this approach is that it can be time-consuming and costly, and it can often result in an overdesigned aircraft. SpaceX focuses more on improving an imperfect product by starting with it.

