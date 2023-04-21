How did Tyler Verson Die? Explore More Details

Want to know Tyler Verson’s obituary? Here’s an article with all the information about Tyler Burson, his death, and the obituary.

Tyler Verson Obituary:

Who is Tyler Burson?

Tyler Burson is from Alhambra, Illinois. He is 25 years old, and from August 2012, he attended Highland High School until May 2016 and continued his studies at Mackendry University. He worked as an aircraft mechanic from September 2017 to June 2020. Tyler’s surviving family members are Carson Wallace, Sam Ahlmeyer, Austin Nicks’ brother, and cousin Karman Shumaya Burson. Tyler died suddenly on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, after a tragic accident.

How did Tyler Verson Die?

