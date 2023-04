Does Helen Flanagan have a partner? Has Helen Flanagan separated from her husband?

Helen Flanagan is a popular British Actress.

Helen Flanagan is well-recognized for her role as Rosie Webster in the “Coronation Street” (2000-2012) television series.

Helen Flanagan will be seen in the “I’m a Celebrity… South Africa” upcoming series.

What is Helen Flanagan Age?

Helen Flanagan’s age is 32 years. Helen Flanagan was born to Paul Flanagan and Julia Flanagan in Bury, Greater Manchester, England. Helen Flanagan’s birth date is 7 August and her birth year is 1990.

Helen Flanagan’s height is 5 feet 3 inches. Helen Flanagan has three siblings- Jane Flanagan, Jessica Flanagan, and Tom Flanagan. Helen Flanagan did her studies at Westholme School. Helen Flanagan’s nationality is British.

Who is Helen Flanagan Husband/Partner?

Helen Flanagan’s marital status is engaged. Helen Flanagan husband/Partner is Scott Sinclair. He is a Preston North End winger.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair started dating each other in 2009. Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair got engaged on 31 May 2018, after dating for 9 years.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair have three children.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair end their 13-year relationship in October 2022. Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair are no longer together, they have split.

How many babies does Helen Flanagan have?

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair have three children with two daughters and one son. The names of their children are Matilda Jessica Sinclair, Delilah Ruby Sinclair, and Charlie Scott Sinclair.

What movies has Helen Flanagan been in?

In 2000, Helen Flanagan made her acting debut with the “Coronation Street” tv series.

From 2006 to 2007, Helen Flanagan appeared in the “Soapstar Superstar” television series.

In 2014, Helen Flanagan appeared as guest in the “Fake Reaction” show.

Helen Flanagan appeared in many movies and tv series such as Children in Need, Xposé, Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown, All Star Family Fortunes, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Tricked, Celebrity Super Spa, Hugh’s War on Waste, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, and more.

