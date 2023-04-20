Who Is Actress Hiba Abouk’s New Boyfriend, Is She Dating Anyone?

Although Hiba Abouk is single at the moment, her divorce from Achraf Hakimi has attracted a lot of attention to her. Find out more about Hiba Abouk’s new boyfriend by reading the article.

Is Hiba Abouk Dating Someone Presently?

As of this year according to the sources, Hiba Abouk is currently a single person, as nothing is known regarding her new relationship. However, she was once hitched to Achraf Hakimi. Right-back Achraf Hakimi is a professional footballer who currently plays for PSG in France. He was born in Morocco and the footballer is well-known for his quickness, agility, and ability to attack.

Hakimi turned into the most costly African player ever when PSG obtained him in July of the year 2021 for a supposed amount of 60 million euros. He has remained with the tram ever since and is now considered one of the best right-backs in the world.

What To Know About Hiba Abouk?

Hiba Abouk was born in Madrid, Spain, on 30th October the year 1986. Hiba was born under the Scorpio sign, making her 36 years old at this point. Hiba has Spanish citizenship because she was born in Madrid.

Hiba was brought into the world by Tunisian guardians, and her dad was of Libyan beginning, and she had a Romani incredible granddad. From Tunisia, her parents moved to Spain and the actress is well-known in her home country for playing Candela on Con el Culo al Aire and Fatima on El Principe.

Her career took off when Habi appeared in the comedy show called “La Isla De Los Nominados” which aired on the television network Cuatro in the year 2010. Furthermore, at the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards that was held in the year 2014, she has also named a women’s beauty icon.

Hiba has been nominated for numerous awards for her performance, including the Feroz Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series. Lastly, the Spanish actress Hiba Abouk and her ex-husband Achraf Hakimi have two children together.

Their senior child, Amin Hakimi Aboukhris was brought into the world in 2020. what’s more, their second youngster, Naim Hakimi Aboukhris, in the year 2022.

A Lil Sneak Peak Into Hiba and Achraf’s Divorce

When it comes to Hiba and Achraf, they started dating at the beginning of the year 2018 and were first seen out in public in June of the same year when they attended a charity event that was held in Madrid.

One month after their official public appearance together, they thusly uncovered that they were dating through web-based entertainment posts. They have been seen out and about together ever since, posting numerous pictures of one another on social media.

The couple ultimately tied the knot in February of the year 2020, and they are likewise the guardians of 2 children. However, Hiba Abouk filed for divorce from Achraf in the year 2023 because he was accused of attempting to rape, and the marriage did not last long, however. The statement suggested that Achraf and Hiba’s marriage might also suffer as a result.

