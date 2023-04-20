Was Astro Moonbin in a Relationship? Who is Astro Moonbin Girlfriend?

Astro Moonbin was well known as Moonbin. Astro Moonbin was a famous South Korean actor, singer, model, and dancer.

Astro Moonbin was well-recognized as a member of the South Korean boy group Astro since 2016 and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha since 2020.

Astro Moonbin was worked under the label of Fantagio.

In 2006, Astro Moonbin appeared in TVXQ’s music video “Balloons”.

In 2022, Astro Moonbin released “Let’s go ride” and in 2023 release “Desire” song.

In 2009, Astro Moonbin made his television debut in the “Boys Over Flowers” series. and also acted in the “Moment of Eighteen” and “Forever Young” series.

From 2021 to 2022, Astro Moonbin appeared in the “Saturday Night Live Korea” as a cast member. Astro Moonbin also appeared in “Insa Oppa” web show as cast and “Challenge” web show as host.

Astro Moonbin also appeared in many web series such as To be Continued, Sweet Revenge, Find Me If You Can, The Mermaid Prince, Idol Fever, and more.

What caused Moonbin’s death?

Astro Moonbin died at the age of 25 on April 19 at his home in the Gangnam District of Seoul.

The cause of Astro Moonbin’s death is yet to be ascertained but according to a statement by local police, Astro Moonbin has died due to suicide.

After Astro Moonbin’s death, his fans are searching for his possible death and giving suggestions through social media.

Who is Astro Moonbin Girlfriend?

Astro Moonbin’s marital status was unmarried. Astro Moonbin did not have any girlfriend. Astro Moonbin has never dated or had a relationship with any girl. Astro Moonbin focused only on his music career in his life.

But there is only one answer to their questions that Astro Moonbean was single. Astro Moonbin didn’t have a girlfriend.

Where was Astro Moonbin born?

Astro Moonbin was born to his parents in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, South Korea. When Astro Moonbin died, his age was 25. Astro Moonbin’s birth date was 26 January and birth year was 1998. Astro Moonbin’s nationality was Korean, South Korean.

Astro Moonbin’s heiht was 1.82 m. Astro Moonbin has a sister whose name is Moon Sua. She is well-known as the member of the South Korean girl group Billlie. Astro Moonbin did his studies at Hanlim Multi Art School.

