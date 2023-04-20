Two Teens were Hospitalized after being Shot in Downtown Phoenix

Two Teens Were Hospitalized: What Happened?

Two teenagers were shot in Phoenix on Wednesday night, according to police. Officers arrived between 13th and Taylor Streets shortly before 8:30 p.m. and discovered two juvenile guys who had been shot. They were rushed to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. According to investigators, the incident occurred around 13th and Van Buren streets, nearly half a mile from where the youngsters were discovered.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 13th and Van Buren streets, nearly half a mile from where the youngsters were discovered. There have been no arrests. Detectives are currently investigating what led up to the crime. An inquiry is being conducted to find out what caused the shooting. According to officials, there are no suspects. We share our condolences to the family, and tall admirers. We ask God to give everyone the strength they need to overcome this challenging time. We hope this page has provided you with all the information you need concerning this incident.

