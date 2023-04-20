‘Sweet 16’ party shooting charges filed against three Alabama teens

After a shooting event happened at the “Sweet 16” birthday party resulting in four dead and 32 injured. In this case, three teenagers from Alabama have been taken into police custody and charged with murder, as said by the police on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Travis McCullough, 16, and Ty Reik McCullough, 17, were arrested on reckless murder, informed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sergeant Jeremy Burkett in the news conference.

According to the agency, another third person named Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, from Auburn also arrested by the police just after a few hours after the earlier arrest of suspects.

The shooting happened last Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville. In the community of Dadeville, more than 3200 people live over 50 miles.

A resident, Burkett, said, “Make no mistake. This is Alabama, and when you pull out a gun and start shooting people, we’re going to put you in jail; we’re tired of going to mothers and having to tell them these kids aren’t coming home.”

Five people are still in severe condition out of nine injured in the shooting. All are still in the hospital, informed by the Lake Martin Community Hospital spokesperson Heidi Smith addressing the media on Monday.

Four people were killed in the shooting, including a 23-year-old man and three teenagers. Among three teenagers, one was a football player attending his sister’s birthday party.

The victim is identified as Phil Dowdell; his grandmother talked about him and said that he was all set to become a graduate in the upcoming few weeks, and he was planning to further study at Jacksonville State University on a football scholarship.

Shaunkivia Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23, were identified as the other teen who died in this shooting. Previously there are many violent shooting events happened in Tennesse and Kentucky. These recent incidents of shootings prompted local leaders to make gun control measures.

If we look at the current data, more than 165 shooting events have happened this year till now in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive. This group define a shooting as a mass event in which four or more people were killed or wounded.

