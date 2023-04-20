Moon Bin, the Singer of the Boy Band ASTRO, Dies at 25

Moonbin, a member of the prominent K-pop band Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha, died of an apparent suicide at 25, according to the group’s label, Fantiago.

Fantiago’s Statements:

Fantiago announced his death on social media on Wednesday with a message in Korean. The statement, translated into English by K-pop media business Koreaboo, says, Moonbin, an Astro member, abruptly left us on April 19 and turned into a star in the sky.

The statement said, “Astro members, fellow Fantagio artists, business officials, and staff are grieving the departed in tremendous sorrow and shock, while we cannot compare our loss to the bereaved families’ pain at losing a dear son and brother.

The Cause of Death:

His manager reportedly found him dead at his Gangnam-gu, Seoul home at about 8:10 p.m. However, the official cause of death is still being made public. Local time, after he allegedly failed to show up for a rehearsal.

Soompi.com translated a police statement. It said, “It appears that Moonbin committed suicide.”

Who was Moonbin?

Moonbin has been a member of Astro since its inception in 2016 via Fantiago Entertainment. Members included MJ, Jinjin, Rocky, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha.

“All Night,” “Breathless,” “Blue Flame,” and “Candy Sugar Pop” are some of their hits. According to Concert Archives, they have travelled all over the globe, including in the United States and Australia.

Moonbin began his modelling career as a kid model in 2004. In 2009, he appeared in “Boys Over Flowers,” a Korean sitcom about a working-class girl who enters a prestigious school after saving another student’s life.

He also appeared in the 2019 TV series “Moment of Eighteen” and a “Soul Plate” miniseries that same year. According to TMZ, he took a medical leave from Astro in 2019.

Moonbin’s family, which includes his sister Moon Sua, a performer with the Billie K-pop trio, is still alive. The record company said that his immediate relatives and friends would take a private burial.

