Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 221: Sees Gojo Finally Breaking His Seal And Facing Off Against Sukuna

On Monday, April 24 at 12 a.m. JST, Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 22 will publish Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221. The chapter reportedly focuses on Satoru Gojo finally being revealed as the series’ most eagerly anticipated showdown gets underway.

Explore The Power Of Gojo

The beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 is described in spoilers as Yuji and the others getting ready to unseal Gojo. Even though Kenjaku had the true Prison Realm stashed somewhere far away in the erroneous event of Gojo’s unsealing, they choose a large open area for this. Kurusu explains to them that because time works differently in the Prison Realm, nobody can tell how much time has passed.

Hana turns on Jacob’s Ladder on the back of the Prison Realm at Inumaki’s signal. They assume Gojo is somewhere else since Yuji notices there is no residue once the dust has settled. In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 spoilers indicate that Gojo has manifested close to Kenjaku and has threatened to kill him shortly. Sukuna steps in, however. Gojo’s response to discovering Sukuna in possession of Megumi is, at best, lukewarm, giving the impression that he is willing to act without thinking through the repercussions.

Will Sakuna Win?

Sukuna bemoans the fact that he must execute Gojo from inside Megumi despite having pledged to do so when he assumed control of a proper body. For leaving Yuji behind, Gojo makes fun of him. Uraume is furious on behalf of Sukuna, but Gojo successfully defends him. Kenjaku tells Sukuna that he must fulfil his pledge before partaking in any duel as he prepares for the fight. Gojo makes fun of Sukuna by saying how depraved he has become to have to obey Kenjaku of all people.

Gojo suggests that they put off the fight for the time being and set it for December 24. Kenjaku makes fun of the fact that Gojo is a romantic by pointing out that it is Christmas Eve. Gojo recollects telling Yuji that he would triumph even when Sukuna was at the height of his strength. As Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 comes to a close, he tells himself once more, “I will win.”

Given that Gojo insisted that Megumi was the only person capable of killing him, as had previously been observed throughout their clans, Sukuna’s present form may be more successful against the Six-Eyes user than when he was inhabiting Yuji’s body. Weekly Shonen Jump will take a vacation in honour of Golden Week, according to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 spoilers.

Read Also: 3 Are In Custody After A Shooting At An Alabama Birthday Party That Left 4 Dead