Is Evelyn Lozada in a relationship? Who is Evelyn Lozada Boyfriend Now?

Evelyn Lozada is a famous American model, television personality, and spokesperson.

Evelyn Lozada is well-recognized as one of the six main cast members in the VH1 reality series “Basketball Wives”. This series run beginning in 2010.

Evelyn Lozada also appeared in Iyanla: Fix My Life, Ev and Ocho, and Livin’ Lozada television series.

Where is Evelyn Lozada from?

Evelyn Lozada is from Brooklyn, New York, United States Evelyn Lozada’s age is 47 years. Evelyn Lozada’s full name is Evelyn Alexandra Lozada. Evelyn Lozada’s date of birth is 10 December 1975.

Evelyn Lozada was born to her parents Nengo Lozada and Sylvia Ferrer. Evelyn Lozada’s height is 5 feet 7 inches.

Evelyn Lozada has a sister whose name is Evelyn Lozada. Evelyn Lozada is of Puerto Rican ancestry.

Who is Evelyn Lozada Boyfriend Now?

Currently, Evelyn Lozada boyfriend is Lavon Lewis. He is the finalist of a Queen’s Court.

Evelyn Lozada and Lavon Lewis got engaged on March 16, 2023. Recently Evelyn has been in the headlines for her engagement.

Evelyn Lozada engaged a lot in the past too but the relationship did not last long.

Who was Evelyn Lozada Husband?

Evelyn Lozada’s marital status is divorced. Evelyn Lozada’s husband was Chad Johnson.

Two years after becoming engaged, Evelyn Lozada and Chad Johnson married on 4 July 2012, in St. Martin’s.

A few days after the wedding, on August 14, 2012, Evelyn Lozada filed for divorce from Chad. Evelyn and Chad’s divorce became final on September 19, 2012.

Who did Evelyn Lozada date in the NBA?

Evelyn Lozada was engaged to NBA player Antoine Walker from 1998 to 2008. Evelyn and Antoine ended their relationship in 2008 after being in a relationship for 10 years.

Thereafter, Evelyn Lozada started dating MLB player Carl Crawford in 2013. In December 2013, Evelyn and Cal announced their engagement.

Evelyn Lozada gave birth to Carl Crawford’s son, Leo Crawford, on March 22, 2014. In August 2017, Evelyn Lozada and Karl Crawford called off their engagement.

Evelyn Lozada Dating History

Evelyn Lozada was in a relationship with Jamal Hairston many years ago. Evelyn also has a daughter with Jamal – Shanice Virginia Sabina Hairston, who was born in 1993.

Thereafter, Evelyn Lozada dated Kenyon Martin and Kenny Anderson (1999).

Evelyn Lozada dated Antoine Walker for ten years, from 1998 to 2008, and Karl Crawford from 2013 to 2017.

Thereafter, Evelyn Lozada dated French Montana, from 2017 to 2018.

