Father Bob Maguire: Famous Victorian Priest Passed Away At The Age Of 88

At the age of 88, Father Bob Maguire passed away in a hospital. Father Bob Maguire, a well-known Victorian priest and media personality, passed away Thursday at the age of 88, only a few days after being dismissed as the head of his own charity.

What Happened To Father Bob?

The Father Bob Maguire Foundation board announced in a statement that the priest had willingly left his position and would continue to provide “ongoing input into our programme and services,” but Fr. Bob said in a media interview that he was “blindsided” by the decision.

Fr. Bob was transported to Cabrini Hospital today for a blood transfusion, where he eventually passed away, according to the foundation, which also said his physical and mental health had been deteriorating.

“Fr Bob was a dear and much loved member of our family and will be sorely missed for his energy and good humour,” they said in a statement. Although his physical and mental health had been declining for some time, he had always preferred to serve others before thinking about his own needs.

Bob Maguire Cause Of Death

His passing occurs just days after Fr Bob posted his final Facebook video, in which he assured his fans of his condition and stated that he would be returning home “very soon,” on Thursday from the Balwyn elderly care facility where he was receiving respite care. Fr. Bob added in his video, “I’m just sending out a little reassurance to you that everything’s alright with me, in fact, I’ll leave this place soon – very soon.

“Our country recently lost a hero. The rabbi of the people. a fighter for social justice. And a man who devoted his life to defending the weakest members of society and practising his beliefs. Thank you Father Bob Maguire,” he tweeted.

After devoted his life to charity and assisting the underprivileged and marginalised members of society, Fr. Bob became well-known as the “people’s priest” for his tenacious social justice activism and support of the underdogs. At the age of 25, he was ordained as a Catholic priest, and over the years, he had numerous disagreements with the Catholic church on various topics.

From 1973 to 2012, Father Bob served as parish priest at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Church in South Melbourne. In 2003, he established the Father Bob Maguire Foundation as a “loud voice”.

He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1989 for his work with homeless young people. He won a Victorian Senior of the Year Ageing Well Award in 2022 after being nominated Victorian of the Year in 2011.

Read Also: 3 Are In Custody After A Shooting At An Alabama Birthday Party That Left 4 Dead