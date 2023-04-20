Did Rachel McAdams marry? Who is the father of Rachel McAdams baby?

Rachel McAdams is a popular Canadian actress.

Rachel McAdams is famous for her role and work in the “Mean Girls” and “The Notebook” film.

Rachel McAdams will be seen in the “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” upcoming film.

In 2001, Rachel McAdams made her television debut with the “Shotgun Love Dolls” series.

In 2002, Rachel McAdams made her film debut with the “My Name is Tanino” film.

Rachel McAdams appeared some television series like What If…?, True Detective, Earth: Final Conflict, Explained, Slings & Arrows, The Famous Jett Jackson, and more.

Rachel McAdams acted in many movies such as Perfect Pie, Wedding Crashers, The Lucky Ones, Sherlock Holmes, A Most Wanted Man, Spotlight, Game Night, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Mean Girls, and more.

Who is Rachel McAdams Husband?

Rachel McAdams’s marital status is engaged. Rachel McAdams husband/partner is Jamie Linden. He is a famous American Screenwriter.

Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden started dating each other in 2016. After 2 years of dating, in April 2018, Rachel McAdams gave birth to Jamie’s first child (son).

Rachel McAdams revealed in August 2020 that she is expecting her second child with Jamie Linden.

During an interview in May 2022, Rachel McAdams confirmed that she had given birth to a daughter.

Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden are not married yet they are living a husband-wife relationship very well. The couple is still together.

How old is Rachel McAdams?

Rachel McAdams’s age is 44 years. Rachel McAdams’s full name is Rachel Anne McAdams. Rachel McAdams’s date of birth is 17 November 1978.

Rachel McAdams was born to her parents Sandra McAdams and Lance McAdams in London, Ontario, Canada.

Rachel McAdams’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Rachel McAdams has two siblings- Kayleen McAdams and Daniel McAdams.

Rachel McAdams did her studies at Myrtle Street Public School and Central Elgin Collegiate Institute. Rachel McAdams’s nationality is Canadian.

Rachel McAdams Dating History

Rachel McAdams has had many relationships before getting married. Rachel McAdams had a two-year relationship with her “The Notebook” co-star Ryan Gosling, from 2005 to 2007.

Rachel McAdams was in a relationship with her “Midnight in Paris” co-star Michael Sheen from 2010 to 2013.

Read Also:- Who is Billy Gardell Wife? Is Billy Gardell and her husband still together?