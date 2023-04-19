Who was Carol Locatell Husband? Know all about her husband

Carol Locatell was a popular American actress.

Carol Locatell was well-recognized for her role as the mean and foul-mouthed Ethel Hubbard in the slasher film, “Friday the 13th: A New Beginning”.

In 2019, Carol Locatell last seen appeared in “The Way You Look Tonight” film and “Shameless” television series.

How did Carol Locatell die?

Carol Locatell died at the age of 82 on 11 Apr 2023 at her Sherman Oaks Home, in Los Angeles, California, US.

The cause of death of Carol Locatell is cancer. Carol was survived by her husband and her long battle with cancer. But on April 11, Carol lost her life to a battle with cancer.

After hearing the news of Carol Locatell’s death, her fans, relatives and friends are paying tribute to her through social media.

So sad to hear this 😔 Chelsea and I wanted to meet her so badly but never did. We wanted to tell her how hilarious she was as one of our favorite characters in our favorite Friday. I hope she knew how well loved she was. RIP ❤️https://t.co/0J2kMISlsP — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) April 18, 2023

Who was Carol Locatell Husband?

Carol Locatell was a married woman. Carol Locatell husband is Gregory Prestopino. He is a musician/songwriter and composer.

Carol Locatell and Gregory Prestopino married many years ago and spend most of their time in New York City and Thousand Oaks, California.

Carol Locatelli’s husband supported Carol until the time of her death. Carol Locatell never gave any information about her children, due to which there is no detail about her children.

Carol Locatell Movies and TV Shows

In 1967, Carol Locatell made her television debut with “The Flying Nun” series.

In 1973, Carol Locatell made her film debut wit the “Coffy” film.

Carol Locatell was famous for her work in The Family Stone, Best Friends, Bonanza, M*A*S*H, The Pretender, and NYPD Blue series.

Carol Locatell acted in many movies such as This Is a Hijack, Sharky’s Machine, The No Mercy Man, Paternity, Reality, Fishes ‘n Loaves: Heaven Sent, The Daytrippers, Sammy, Thunder County, and more.

Carol Locatell appeared in many tv series, including It Takes a Thief, The Smith Family, Medical Center, The Bold Ones: The New Doctors, Barnaby Jones, Bronk, This Is the Life, The Death of Richie, Games Mother Never Taught You, Dynasty, Life Goes On, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Caroline in the City, Touched by an Angel, Without a Trace, and more.

Read Also:- Is Melanie Martin Aaron Carter’s wife? Who is Melanie Martin?