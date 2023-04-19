Who is Travis Scott wife? How did Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner meet?

Travis Scott is a popular American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer.

In 2012, Travis Scott signed his first major-label contract with Epic Records. In April 2013, Travis Scott signed a joint recording contract with Epic and T.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint.

On 4 September 2015, Travis Scott released his debut album “Rodeo”.

In June 2023, Travis Scott will release his upcoming album “Utopia”.

Travis Scott also released “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight” and “Astroworld” albums.

Travis Scott released three Mixtapes- Owl Pharaoh, Cruis’n USA, and Days Before Rodeo.

Travis Scott released four Extended plays- B.A.P.E., The Classmates, The Graduates, and Buddy Rich.

In 2013, Travis Scott released his debut single “Upper Echelon”. In 2022, Travis Scott released “Down in Atlanta” single.

When was Travis Scott born?

Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II. Travis Scott’s age is 31 years. Travis Scott’s birth date is 30 April 1991.

Travis Scott was born to Wanda Webster and Jacques Webster in Houston, Texas, United States. Travis Scott’s father is a businessman and Travis Scott’s mother worked for Apple.

Travis Scott did his studies at Elkins High School and the University of Texas at San Antonio. Travis Scott’s nationality is American.

Who is Travis Scott wife?

Travis Scott’s marital status is unmarried.

Travis Scott is not married yet so he does not have a wife. Travis Scott is in a relationship.

Travis Scott’s girlfriend is Kylie Jenner. He is a media personality and businessman.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner started dating each other in April 2017.

In February 2018, Kylie Jenner gave birth to their first daughter.

Kylie Jenner appeared in the music video for “Stop Trying to Be God” from Scott’s third studio album Astroworld.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner broke up in September 2019.

The couple rekindled their relationship after the two quarantined together for their daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few weeks later, Kylie Jenner announced that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child.

In February 2022, Kylie Jenner gave birth to their son. The names of their children are Stormi Webster and Aire Webster.

