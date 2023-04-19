Who is Jacqueline MacInnes Husband? Jacqueline and her Husband expecting their fourth child

Jacqueline Wood is a popular Canadian actress, television personality, and musician.

Jacqueline Wood is well-recognized for her role as Steffy Forrester Finnegan in “The Bold and the Beautiful” television series.

In 2006, Jacqueline Wood made her television debut with the “Runaway” series.

In 2008, Jacqueline Wood made her film debut with “Nightmare at the End of the Hall” film.

In 2019, Jacqueline Maccines Wood won her first daytime Emmy! She won for lead actress!!

Jacqueline Wood also acted in some movies like Turn the Beat Around, Her Husband’s Betrayal, Skyrunners, and Final Destination 5.

In 2011, Jacqueline Wood appeared in the “New Romance” music video.

Jacqueline Wood appeared in many television shows such as Les Anges, Anger Management, 19-2, Party On, South Beach, Arrow, Lovebites, Gamer Girlz, and more.

How old is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood?

Jacqueline Wood’s full name is Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. Jacqueline Wood’s age is 36 yaers. Jacqueline Wood’s date of birth is 17 April 1987.

Jacqueline Wood was born to James C. Wood and Sandy Wood in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Jacqueline Wood’s height is 1.73 m. Jacqueline Wood has a sister whose name is Dani Probert. Jacqueline Wood did her studies at Ryerson University. Jacqueline Wood’s nationality is Canadian.

Who is Jacqueline MacInnes Husband?

Jacqueline Wood is a married woman. Jacqueline Wood husband is Elan Ruspoli. He is a Creative Artists Agency talent agent.

Jacqueline Wood announced her engagement to Ellen Russoli in November 2017. After this, Jacqueline Wood and Alan Rusoli got married in 2018.

Jacqueline Wood lives with her husband and children in Westlake Village in Los Angeles, California.

How many children does Jacqueline Wood have?

Jacqueline Wood gave birth to their first child in March 2019, named Rise Rusoli.

In February 2021, Jacqueline Wood gave birth to their second son, named Lenix Russoli.

In May 2022, Jacqueline Wood gave birth to their third son, named Brando.

In April 2023, Jacqueline Wood announced that Jacqueline and her husband, Alan Rasoli, are expecting their fourth child.

