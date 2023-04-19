Who is Billy Gardell Wife? Is Billy Gardell and her husband still together?

Billy Gardell is a famous American actor as well as a stand-up comedian.

Billy Gardell is well-known for his role as Chicago police officer Mike Biggs in the “Mike & Molly” and as Billy Colivida in the “Yes, Dear” series.

From 2019 to the present, Billy Gardell appears in the “Bob Hearts Abishola” series.

Billy Gardell appeared in Throwback (2006), Billy Gardell Presents Road Dogs (2013), and Halftime (2011) Comedy specials.

In 2002, Billy Gardell made his acting debut with the “Avenging Angelo” film and “The King of Queens” television series.

Billy Gardell acted in many movies such as Once Upon a Time in Venice, Jersey Boys, You, Me and Dupree, Bad Santa, Undrafted, Special Unit, and more.

Billy Gardell appeared in many tv shows, including Judging Amy, Gary the Rat, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, My Name Is Earl, Mike & Molly, Sullivan & Son, Monopoly Millionaires’ Club, Young Sheldon, Sun Records, and more.

Who is Billy Gardell Wife?

Billy Gardell is a married man. Billy Gardell wife is Patty Knight.

Billy Gardell and Patty Knight married in 2001. Billy and Patty have a son, who was born in 2003. Their son’s name is William Gardell.

Billy Gardell and Patty Knight are still married and enjoy their married life.

How tall is Billy Gardell?

Billy Gardell’s real name is William Gardell Jr. Billy Gardell’s age is 53 years. Billy Gardell’s birth date is 20 August and his birth year is 1969. Billy Gardell was born to Linda Gray and William Gardell in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, United States.

Billy Gardell ‘Walking Around Pretty Healthy’ After Losing 150 Pounds: ‘It’s Been a Real Gift’ pic.twitter.com/WyHnWh9h5u — People (@people) April 18, 2023

Billy Gardell’s height is 1.8 m. Billy Gardell has two siblings- Brian Gardell and Lisa Gardell. Billy Gardell did his studies at Winter Park High School. Billy Gardell’s nationality is American.

