Who has Chris Kattan dated? Who is Chris Kattan Wife?

Chris Kattan is a popular American actor as well as a comedian.

Chris Kattan is famous for his performance in the Los Angeles comedy troupe The Groundlings,

Chris Kattan is well-known for his work in the “Saturday Night Live” (1996-2003) NBC sketch comedy.

In 2022, Chris Kattan appeared in the Celebrity Big Brother 3 (American season) and The Cuphead Show.

In 1993, Chris Kattan made his film debut with “The Making of ‘…And God Spoke'” film.

In 1995, Chris Kattan made his television debut with the “NewsRadio” television show.

Chris Kattan is known for his work in the How I Met Your Mother, The Middle, and Bunnicula television series.

How big is Chris Kattan?

Chris Kattan’s height is approx 5 feet 5 inches. Chris Kattan’s age is 52 years.

Chris Kattan’s full name is Christopher Lee Kattan. Chris Kattan’s date of birth is 19 October 1970.

Chris Kattan was born to Hajnalka E. Biro and Kip King in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States. Chris Kattan has a sibling whose name is Andrew Joslyn.

Chris Kattan did his studies at Bainbridge High School. Chris Kattan nationality is American.

Who is Chris Kattan Wife?

Chris Kattan’s marital status is divorced. Chris Kattan wife is Sunshine Deia Tutt. She is a model.

Chris Kattan and Sunshine Deia Tutt married on June 28, 2008, in Oakhurst, California.

Chris Kattan proposed to Sunshine Deia Tutt on Christmas Eve 2006, after which they are not in a relationship.

The couple separated on 10 August 2008, 44 days after they married, and divorced a few months later, in February 2009.

Who has Chris Kattan dated?

Chris Kattan is in a relationship. Chris Kattan’s girlfriend is Maria Libri.

Maria Libri is a writer and former on-air personality, and a Springfield native

On March 24, 2023, Chris Kattan proposed to his long-time girlfriend Maria Libri backstage at a Wilco concert held at the Riviera Theater and the Chicago band played “I’m the Man Who Loves You”. The band members already knew about the proposal.

Chris Kattan met Maria Libri 18 months before their engagement at a stop in Springfield where Chris Boondox Pubmin was performing a stand-up comedy show. Since then Chris and Maria have been writing scripts together, including a full-length romantic comedy.

Chris Kattan Also appeared in the video of YouTube channel ‘Hey Kattan!’

Who is Chris Kattan Ex-Girlfriend?

Chris Kattan dated Jennifer Jimenez (1999 – 2000), Jennifer Coolidge (2001), Maya Rudolph (2001) and director Paul Thomas Anderson before getting married.

