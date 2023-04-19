What To Expect From Boruto Chapter 80?

The latest chapter of Boruto manga left fans with a major cliffhanger, and many are speculating that a time skip might be on the horizon. Boruto Chapter 80, titled “Kawaki,” sees the young ninja finally awakening his Karma seal after struggling to control it for some time. The chapter also features a brief conversation between Kawaki and Boruto, in which the former tells the latter that they will “meet again soon.”

What Will Happen in Boruto Chapter 80?

The conversation has led many fans to believe that a time skip might occur in Boruto chapter 80; with some even predicting that it could be as long as five years. This would bring the story closer to the events of the Boruto anime; which takes place several years after the events of the manga. However, it’s important to note that there’s no confirmation of a time skip yet. The conversation between Kawaki and Boruto could simply mean that the two characters will meet again in the next chapter; or that they will be reunited at some point in the future.

You Might See a Time Jump

Regardless of whether a time skip occurs or not, Boruto Chapter 80 has left fans excited about what’s to come. The awakening of Kawaki’s Karma seal is a major development in the story, and it’s likely that we’ll see more of its powers in action in the next chapter. Additionally, the chapter hints at a larger conflict brewing in the background, with Kawaki mentioning that he needs to “prepare for the worst.” There are also several other plot points that the manga has yet to explore, such as the origins of the Karma seal and the true nature of the Otsutsuki clan. These mysteries have been teased throughout the series, and it’s possible that we’ll get some answers in the upcoming chapters.

What to Expect?

Overall, Boruto Chapter 80 sets the stage for some major developments in the story. Whether or not a time skip occurs in the next chapter; fans can look forward to seeing more of Kawaki’s powers and learning more about the world of the series. As always, the Boruto manga continues to keep readers on the edge of their seats. In conclusion, Boruto Chapter 80 hints at a possible time skip in the next chapter, but there’s no confirmation yet. Regardless of what happens, the chapter sets up some major developments in the story; leaving fans excited for what’s to come.