What happened to Noel Hanna? Northern Irish man dies and Indian man missing on Annapurna climb in Nepal

A renowned mountain climber from Northern Ireland has died while descending the world’s 10th highest peak. And an Indian climber is missing. Noel Hanna was a legend.

What happened to Noel Hanna?

Thaneswar Guragai of Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks confirmed that Noel Hanna died while returning from the summit on Monday.

It was not immediately known what caused the death. Guragai added that the body was taken to Kathmandu, the capital, after it was carried down the mountain.

In Addition, On Monday, Anurag Maloo fell into a crevasse on the same mountain. Currently, a search operation is underway for him. Hundreds of climbers are taking to the highest peaks of the Himalayas in Nepal as spring mountaineering season begins.



Who was Noel Hanna?

Mountain climber Noel Hanna was known for his adventurous spirit. He was born in Ireland. In 2006, he capped off one Everest climb with a two-week bike ride from base camp to the coast of eastern India.

After spending the night in harsh conditions on the mountain, another Indian climber became ill on the way down from the 8,091-meter summit. but miraculously survived after spending the night in harsh conditions on the mountain.

As reported by the BBC, he became the first Irish person to climb and descend K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Noel Hanna Cause of death

His cause of death has not been revealed, though Seven Summit Treks’ Mingma Sherpa told the outlet that his body has already been transported to Kathmandu.

Hanna summited Mount Everest 10 times in his storied climbing career, additionally also climbing the highest peaks on all seven continents, according to CBS News.

Tribute to Noel

A tribute to Hanna was also paid by Northern Irish politician Jeffrey Donaldson.

Aside from his sister and friends, Hanna is also survived by his wife, Lynne, a respected mountain climber.

