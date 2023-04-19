Well Known Pastor Charles Stanley Passed Away at 90

The well-known televangelist Charles Stanley has passed away, and the reports claim that Charles Stanley passed away on 18th April 8n his year, on Tuesday. The televangelist who headed the Southern Baptist Convention is said to have died at the age of 90.

How did Charles Stanley pass away, and what was the reason for his death? Numerous inquiries have been raised regarding his passing. In the meantime, in the accompanying segments of this section, we have talked about every one of the parts of this title.

Charles Stanley is No More

This information was confirmed by In Touch Ministries, according to the reports. In Touch, Ministries reports that Charles Stanley passed away on Tuesday at his Los Angeles residence. His cause of death was not discussed in detail. Nevertheless, it stands to reason that Charles Stanley passed away naturally. Due to his advanced age, his health had deteriorated to some extent.

A ceremony to recognize Charles Stanley’s lifetime of service to Christ was recently announced. Dr Charles Frazier Stanley will lie in rest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22, at First Baptist Atlanta.

While giving tribute to Charles Stanley, Franklin Graham stated that everyone was welcome to visit and pay respects and that his prayers are with the family of Dr Charles Stanley, who went home to Heaven today at the age of 9. In Touch, Ministries was established by Dr Stanley, who also served as pastor of First Baptist Atlanta for more than 50 years.

Know About Charles Stanley

Charles was born in Virginia’s Dry Fork and for fifty years, he served as First Baptist Church’s senior pastor. He became its leader in the year 1971, and his support for the church’s expansion was demonstrated by his relocation to the sprawling urban area from central Atlanta to accommodate a growing congregation.

The church stated that they were forever grateful for Charles’ enduring legacy of faithful leadership and spiritual guidance. First Baptist Church Atlanta tweeted the information about Charles’ death on Tuesday morning. The tweet read that Dr Charles F. Stanley, First Baptist Atlanta’s Pastor Emeritus, passed away in the morning at his home and he served as Senior Pastor of FBA for more than 50 years.

The tweet also informed that he has left a lasting legacy of faithful leadership and spiritual guidance and that he was well-known for his teaching program.

