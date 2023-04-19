Oshi no Ko Episode 2: Know Everything About The Anime

Audience The release of Its debut episode as part of the continuing Spring 2023 anime schedule, the Oshi no Ko anime quickly gained a global audience. Now, fans have a sneak peek at what’s to come with the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 2!Kaguya-sama: The Oshi no Ko manga, which was one of the most popular series that manga fans wished to see get the anime treatment, is the result of a collaboration between Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum’s Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari. It’s not difficult to understand why after watching the Oshi no Ko anime’s first episode.

We’re now beginning to witness the following stage as Ruby and Aqua pursue their own entertainment industry endeavours. Oshi no Ko Episode 1 captivated the anime community for the dramatic revelations that revealed it’s really a prologue to a completely different kind of story than viewers might have expected. An advertisement from the anime’s official YouTube channel, which you can see in action below, teases what will happen in Oshi no Ko Episode 2.

How To Watch Episode 2 of Oshi no Ko?

Oshi no Ko Episode 2 is now available for streaming exclusively with HIDIVE if you want to see it as soon as it airs in Japan and catch up on the 90 minute first episode. The Oshi no Ko anime is teased as follows:

“When a pregnant young starlet shows up at Dr. Gorou Amemiya’s rural clinic, he decides to carefully (and covertly) deliver Ai Hoshino’s child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is killed by Ai’s delusional stalker and then resurrected as Aquamarine Hoshino, Ai’s kid!

His favourite celebrity is in danger of losing some of their sparkle due to the entertainment industry’s seedy underbelly. Can he assist his new mother in succeeding? And in the event of a catastrophe, what will he do? based on the Shueisha Weekly Young Jump serialised seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka. It’s time to watch the anime since there could be even bigger twists in store for the plot of Oshi no Ko, which features a cast led by Takeo Otsuka as Aqua and Yurie Igoma as Ruby.

