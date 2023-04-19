Larry Bright: Where Is The Serial Killer Now? Know Everything About Him

American serial killer Larry Dean Bright, who killed eight women in the Illinois counties of Peoria and Tazewell. His alleged proclivity to burn the bodies of his victims before breaking their bones with a hammer gave him the nickname “The Bonecrusher.” Between July 2003 and late 2004, he acknowledged to killing eight women.

Who Is Larry Bright?

On July 8, 1966, Larry Dean Bright was born in Peoria, Illinois, in Peoria County. Little is known about his early life, other than the fact that, at the age of 19, he was sentenced to two years in prison for car and home burglaries. According to Larry’s family, his time in jail caused him to alter because he gained a harder edge and a taste for strong narcotics like cocaine. Larry claimed he first learnt to smoke marijuana with his late father when he was a young child and that a back injury he sustained while working on a construction site several years prior caused him to get addicted to prescription opioids.

The 500 block of West McClure Avenue is where Larry reportedly took Sabrina after picking her up on the south side of Peoria in late July 2003. There, he shared a modest home owned by his mother with another man. In exchange for sex, he had promised to give Sabrina crack cocaine.

Soon after, Larry’s mother bought a house in Peoria at 418 W. Starr Ct. after selling her McClure Avenue residence. Larry resided in a small guest house while she remained in the main ranch house. On February 4, 2004, he brought Barbara to his new house with the promise of narcotics, had sex with her, and then reportedly caught her stealing from him.

What Happened To Larry Bright?

After Larry’s arrest, the theory gained more support. “I knew then that I would pick up the others and kill them,” he remarked. I headed out to hunt. He kept killing people after the first two, killing Brenda Erving, Linda Neal, Shaconda Thomas, Laura Lollar, Shirley Ann Trapp, and Tamara Walls. Without a tip from Vickie Bomar, who claimed to have been the victim of his assault but was able to flee before he could kill her, he would have committed further murders.

Where He Is Now?

On May 30, 2006, Larry entered a plea of guilty to seven charges of first-degree murder and one count of drug-related homicide. He received seven concurrent life sentences without the possibility of release as well as 30 years for the conviction of drug-related homicide. He has given up all appeal rights as part of the plea agreement, and he must serve the full term of his sentence. The 56-year-old is incarcerated at the Shawnee Correctional Centre in Vienna, Johnson County, Illinois, according to official court records.

