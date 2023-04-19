Is Madison Beer in a relationship? Who is Madison Beer Boyfriend?

Madison Beer is a popular American siger. In 2013, Madison Beer released her debut single “Melodies”.

In 2018, Madison Beer released her debut EP, As She Pleases. In the next year, Madison Beer signed with Epic Records and in 2021, She released debut studio album “Life Support “

In 2022, Madison Beer released “I Have Never Felt More Alive” single

Madison Beer will release “Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You)” and “Dangerous” singles.

Madison Beer also released many hit singles such as “Unbreakable”, “Dead”, “All for Love”, “Home with You”, “Something Sweet”, “Hurts Like Hell”, “Good in Goodbye”, “All Day and Night”, “Reckless”, and more.

As an actress, Madison Beer also acted in the Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, Louder Than Words, Ridiculousness, and Todrick films and tv shows.

How tall is Madison Beer?

Madison Beer’s full name is Madison Elle Beer. Madison Beer’s age is 24 years. Madison Beer’s birth date is 5 March and her birth year is 1999.

Madison Beer was born to Tracie Beer and Robert Beer in Jericho, New York, United States.

Madison Beer has a sibling whose name is Ryder Beer. Madison Beer’s height is approx 5 feet 4 inches. Madison Beer’s nationality is American.

Who is Madison Beer Boyfriend?

Madison Beer is in a romantic relationship. Madison Beer boyfriend is Nick Austin. He is a TikToker and singer.

Madison Beer and Nick Austin were first seen together in Aug 2020. After which the rumors of their relationship got wind.

But a few months later, in March 2021, Madison Beer and Nick Austin confirmed their relationship in public.

It is not known whether Madison Beer and Nick Austin are in a relationship or not. Madison and Nick have kept their love life private.

Who are the guys Madison Beer dated?

Madison Beer has had many relationships and dated many celebrities.

Madison Beer dated singer/songwriter Jack Gilinsky from 2015 to 2017.

After Madison Beer ended her relationship with Jack Gilinsky, she briefly dated Brooklyn Beckham. Brooklyn Beckham is best known as the son of David and Victoria Beckham.

Madison Beer was in a relationship with DJ Jack Bia from late 2017 to early 2019.

